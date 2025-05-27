'Have Some Sort Of Aim': Rohit Sharma Given Wake-Up Call By Ex-India Cricketer After Dismal Batting Performance Against Punjab Kings

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians will believe that they have gotten themselves into some kind of a crisis, and they can only blame themselves for it. Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians were outsmarted by Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings, who have now stormed into the Qualifier 1 of the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. This is the first time in over a decade that Punjab will be playing Qualifier 1, and they look like firm favorites to win their maiden IPL crown.

Atul Wassan Gives Blunt Verdict On Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma's form will be one of the biggest worries for the Mumbai Indians heading into the Eliminator of IPL 2025. Rohit has played a few games for Mumbai Indians as an impact sub, but his batting has largely been dismal, and he is in dire need to score a few runs at the top of the order for his team. Former India cricketer Atul Wassan recently spoke about Rohit Sharma and his form in the ongoing IPL. Wassan, while speaking on Bails and Banter on the OTTplay app, said that no player should ever compromise with the reputation that he/she has built over the years.

'He seems to be a bit disinterested; the motivation, the fire in the belly, has satiated. He has won almost everything, from winning the T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy to retiring from Test cricket. Hence, to motivate yourself to play at this level of cricket every day is a very tough task. A player needs to have some sort of aim in the future; it could be the longevity and the legacy,' Wassan added.

Mumbai Eye To Replicate Sunrisers Hyderabad's Feat