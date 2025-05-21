Rohit Sharma Gives Another Viral Moment; Asks Paparazzi to Stop Filming as he Enjoys Downtime With Family | WATCH

MI vs DC, IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately. Firstly, his form with the bat has been a concern for Mumbai Indians, and then, he recently called it a day in Test cricket - surprising his fans. Now, ahead of a crucial IPL 2025 clash between Mumbai and Delhi - which is a virtual quarter-final - Rohit was seen unwinding. The former MI captain was spotted chilling with his family at a park in Mumbai.

Rohit had his wife, Ritika, and his kids at the park. Rohit, who was wearing a casual t-shirt and a cap, was speaking on the phone, when he suddenly spotted the paparazzi filming his family. On seeing this suddenly, Rohit immediately responded by asking the crew to stop filming. Here is the clip that has surfaced on social space and is going viral:

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, MI are currently fourth in the points table and have a solid chance of making the playoff. They have two games remaining and just a win in any of the two games could be good enough for them to go through. For the unversed, three teams have already qualified for the playoff - Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Punjab Kings.

