  • 'Not Able to do it, Walk Away': MS Dhoni Asked to Take Call on His IPL Future After CSK Lose to RR

Updated May 21st 2025, 12:40 IST

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
CSK vs RR, IPL 2025: Speculations are rife over MS Dhoni's future at the Indian Premier League. In fact, this has been the case over the past three seasons, and yet he continues to wear the blue and donn the gloves. So, is the 2025 season his last at the cash-rich league? While speculations are wild, former India opener Kris Srikkanth has given his two cents on the intriguing topic. As per Srikkanth, Dhoni should retire. Claiming that one cannot expect too much from Dhoni, Srikkanth pointed out that even the CSK top-order is not firing. 

'Can't expect too much from him' - Srikkanth

He said: "Dhoni is also ageing, you can't expect too much from him. But at the same time, you can't keep coming and messing it up, if you are not able to do it, say you're not able to do it and walk away. That's a call Dhoni can only take. Whether he will continue, if he continues, then in what role: captain, wicket keeper or finisher? In all fairness, his reflexes has gone down. His knees might have given up, his fitness, reflex level, everything will obviously come down. And moreover, the top order is flopping," the 1983 World Cup-winner said on his YouTube channel. 

Meanwhile, all Chennai managed to win this season is three games. They have already lost 10 matches this year and with a game still to go - they would ideally like to sign off the season with a win. 

Dhoni's Last Season at The IPL? 

It would be interesting to see if this turns out to be Dhoni's last year at the IPL. Will the 43-year old push it for one more season? 

Published May 21st 2025, 12:35 IST