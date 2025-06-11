Rohit Sharma Hilariously Admits He Doesn't 'Get' Craze Over Labubu Dolls - Despite Intervention From His Daughters

Aside from being an undoubted legend of Indian cricket, Rohit Sharma has also gained popularity among a number of fans both in India and around the world for his frank, no-nonsense style of sharing his own views. Clips of Rohit being very nonchalant in his public interactions have led to many a cricket fan having plenty of laughs and his latest Instagram story was no different in many ways.

Taking to the social media platform, Rohit posted a picture of Labubu dolls and put in the very hilarious caption “my girls tried explaining these to me, I still don’t get it.”

The post elicited a number of funny reactions from users, with many admiring his dry wit while others also agreed that they did not know what exactly these items were.

What Are Labubu Dolls?

For those like Rohit who are unaware of the dolls, Labubu dolls are not just toys even though they look like plushies. They are basically collectable items that can acquire cult status.

They were first created in the year 2015 Hong Kong-based artist Kasing Lung as part of The Monsters universe, and are largely inspired by European folklore and fairy tales.

Despite being around for more than a decade now they have only recently started capturing the imagination of people all around the world and have seen a surge in prices as a result.

A recent life-sized Labubu doll fetched over USD 150,000 in an auction and the craze around the dolls will undoubtedly mean that price is topped sooner rather than later.

When Will Rohit Sharma Be Back in Action?

Rohit, like his teammate Virat Kohli, has now retired from both Test and T20I cricket, meaning he will next be seen playing for the national team in the month of August.

That will be when the Indian cricket team takes on Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series, with the first match of the three-game series set to start on August 17.