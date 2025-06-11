After IPL 2025 Final Heartbreak Punjab Kings Sensation Nehal Wadhera Gives His Honest Verdict: 'I Totally Blame Myself'

Punjab Kings suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 final. Despite their last-gasp effort, they came short by just six runs and RCB went on to lift their maiden title.

Nehal Wadher Opens Up On IPL Final Heartbreak

Under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy, Punjab Kings emerged as one of the standout teams and displayed their dominance through the IPL 2025 group phase to finish at the top of the points table. They lost Qualifier 1 to RCB but secured a place in the summit clash with a win over Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2.

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Nehal Wadhera has opened up on the IPL final.

"I totally blame myself. If I had played better at that time, we could have definitely won. I won't blame the pitch because RCB scored 190 runs. I think I was just taking the game deep, and I believe in finishing games by taking it deep. I think this was one of those days when I couldn't finish the game. When I had to accelerate in all the tournaments, whenever I accelerated, I think it paid off except for the last game."

RCB Defeated PBKS To Lift Maiden IPL 2025 Title

Riding on Virat Kohli's fighting 43, RCB put up 190 runs on the board. Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma also came up with valiant contributions in the summit clash. Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh did manage to provide a platform with a 43-run stand. Josh Inglis scored a quickfire 23-ball 39 while Wadhera failed to sum up his IPL 2025 with an 18-ball 15. Shashank Singh tried his best with a 30-ball 61, but it was RCB who came up with flying colours.