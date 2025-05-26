'Didn't He Retire From Tests?' - Rohit Sharma Mercilessly Trolled After Another Poor IPL 2025 Showing vs Punjab Kings

Rohit Sharma struggled for form in the IPL 2025 game vs Punjab Kings. | Image: AP

The IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings on Monday (May 26) saw yet another batting failure from former captain Rohit Sharma.

Rohit, who actually found some form in the middle part of the season, has once again been struggling during the latter parts of the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League.

PBKS won the toss and opted to bowl first, meaning Rohit had a good chance to get a big score and set a good platform for MI to post a huge total.

However, he only managed to score 24 runs off 21 balls which included just 2 fours and the 1 six. And netizens had a field day calling out the Indian ODI captain for his poor performances.

See The Best Reactions Here

Will Rohit Find Form Again?

What is perhaps most frustrating for Mumbai and Rohit fans is that he did actually start to find his footing after a tough start to the season.

He scored an unbeatn 76 vs Chennai Super Kings, and followed that up with a 70 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. His third half-century of the season came against the Rajasthan Royals.