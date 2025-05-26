PBKS vs MI: Suryakumar Yadav Showcases Impressive Consistency, Shatters 15-Year-Old Record Set By Sachin Tendulkar

Suryakumar Yadav celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur | Image: AP

IPL 2025: Team India T20I skipper and Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav has achieved a notable record while in action against the Punjab Kings. SKY has achieved 600+ runs in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. With his unmatched consistency and grit to perform for his side, Suryakumar has been one of the top run-scorers for the Mumbai Indians and the IPL. Not only did he go past the coveted run mark, but he has also surpassed a legendary player in the game.

Suryakumar Yadav Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Clinches Clinical Feat

The Mumbai Indians have been one of the finest-performing sides in the IPL 2025 season, with Suryakumar Yadav being one of their top performers. The Indian cricketer has done a superior job with the bat and has elevated Mumbai's hopes to win the title for a record sixth time.

SKY has set a new benchmark as he surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to set a record for the Mumbai Indians.

Suryakumar Yadav has made history after becoming the first player to score 600+ runs for the Mumbai Indians in multiple seasons. He has officially surpassed Sachin Tendulkar, who had secured the achievement in the 2010 IPL season.

SKY has attained the feat twice, once in the 2023 season and then in the 2025 season. Suryakumar was at 28 runs after securing the feat during the PBKS vs MI clash in Jaipur. He scored a crucial half-century in the game as MI were competing in the first innings.

SKY Also Clinches Major World Record, Surpasses Temba Bavuma

Apart from setting a record for Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar Yadav also picked up another massive accomplishment after levelling a world record. SKY scored the most successive 25+ scores in the T20 format, levelling Temba Bavuma. He has now surpassed that achievement as well. Bavuma hit thirteen 25+ scores in 2019-20, and SKY has moved ahead.