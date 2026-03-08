Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni Likely to Attend T20 WC Final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. What About Virat Kohli?

T20 World Cup 2026: The magnum opus Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad is expected to be a full house on Sunday evening as India lock horns with New Zealand in the summit clash. It is understood that like at the Wankhede, big celebrities from the cricket and the entertainment industry would be attending the event. Also, some top-notch politicians would also be among the crowd.

Dhoni, Rohit Almost Certain to Attend

There is little to no doubt that former India captain MS Dhoni and batting legend Rohit Sharma would be present for the big occasions in Ahmedabad.

While Dhoni reached Ahmedabad on the morning of the finale, Rohit is expected to land in the city anytime ahead of the game. Rohit is certainly going to be there as he is the official ambassador of the marquee event.

Advertisement

Will Kohli Attend T20 WC Final?

Virat Kohli was India's main man in the 2024 T20 WC final. His crucial knock helped India win the title. Now, speculations are rife on social media over will Kohli attend the big-ticket finale at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad or not. There is nothing clear to suggest that Kohli would be there for the game. In case, he turns up - it would be a welcome-surprise for the full house at the NMS.

Advertisement