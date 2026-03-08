Updated 8 March 2026 at 12:44 IST
Can Suryakumar Yadav & Co. Break Narendra Modi Stadium Jinx? Here's A Look At Team India's T20I Record In Ahmedabad
Ahead of India's T20 World Cup 2026 final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, take a look at the Men in Blue's T20I numbers in Ahmedabad.
T20 World Cup 2026 Final: In just a few hours, Team India will square off against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.
Can India Overcome Narendra Modi Stadium Curse?
One of the biggest challenges for India is the so‑called 'curse' of the Narendra Modi Stadium, a venue that has often brought heartbreak to fans. During the ODI World Cup 2023 final, India entered the summit clash unbeaten but suffered a crushing six‑wicket defeat to Australia on November 19, a day that continues to haunt the Indian fans.
The jinx resurfaced in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, when India endured a heavy 76‑run loss to South Africa in their Super Eight clash on February 22 in Ahmedabad.
India's T20I Numbers At Narendra Modi Stadium
As the final approaches, it’s worth revisiting India’s record at the venue. The Men in Blue have played 10 T20Is at the Narendra Modi Stadium, winning seven and losing three.
India have also registered some notable team totals at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Their highest T20I score at the venue is 234/4, achieved against New Zealand during the third T20I of the Black Caps’ tour of India in 2023.
|T20I Matches India Played At Narendra Modi Stadium
|10
|India Won
|7
|India Lost
|3
Interestingly, the Men in Blue's lowest total at the stadium is 111 runs, recorded in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight clash against South Africa.
India’s campaign this year has been remarkable. They opened with a 29‑run win over the United States at the Wankhede Stadium on February 7, followed by a dominant 93‑run victory against Namibia in Delhi on February 12. The team then traveled to Colombo, where they outclassed arch‑rivals Pakistan by 61 runs, before closing the group stage unbeaten with a 17‑run triumph over the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium on February 18.
Finishing atop Group A with eight points and an impressive net run rate of +2.500, the defending champions hit a stumbling block in the Super Eight, suffering a 76‑run defeat to South Africa on February 22. However, they quickly regained momentum, securing back‑to‑back wins over Zimbabwe and West Indies to book their place in the semi‑finals.
Published On: 8 March 2026 at 12:44 IST