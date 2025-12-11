Year-Ender 2025: Eden Gardens Pitch Row to Handshake Gate; Top Controversies That Marred Cricket

Year-Ender 2025: Cricket is a gentleman's game, and most of us, at least born in the pre-2000 must have heard this phrase frequently. But post 2000, that concept changed as stakes increased due to the influx of sponsorships. The ‘gentleman’ aspect vanished from the game and rivalries took centrestage. Ever year, cricket made headlines for the wrong reasons and that was not welcome.

Controversies dominated and cricket took a backseat and so did performances. As year 2025 comes to an end, this year too saw many controversies on the cricket field, which many believe could have been avoided. In this article, we will list out the controversies that hogged the limelight for the wrong reasons.

Cricket Controversies of 2025

Eden Pitch Row: The opening Test between India-South Africa ended in under three days as the hosts were beaten by 30 runs. But even before the Test started, it was coach Gautam Gambhir who asked for a certain type of strip, which he got - yet India lost. The pitch was heavily in favour of spinners. Following the game, the pitch became a huge talking point as some reckoned Gambhir got it wrong. But the India coach said that there were no ‘demons’ on the pitch and admitted that is what they asked for. Even pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee said that he simply followed the instructions given to him. That is when Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly confessed that he was was not happy with the conversation over the pitch. In fact, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh claimed that such pitches will destroy and kill Test cricket.

Advertisement

Handshake Gate: This happened during India's tour of England earlier in the year. The handshake gate took place during the fourth Test in Manchester. It was English captain Ben Stokes who offered a handshake to the Indian batters - Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar - to draw and end the game in advance. The Indian duo did not accept it as they were nearing personal milestones. Their refusal led to a tense, drawn-out end with England's frustration and criticism over sportsmanship.

‘Grovel Gate’ Ft. Shukri Conrad: An unnecessary controversy erupted when South African cricket coach Shukri Conrad used the word "grovel," at a press conference on the evening of Day 4 in Guwahati. The word echoed a racist-tinged remark by Tony Greig in 1976 and that sparked and outrage in India due to it's colonial connotations and insensitivity. This led to calls from humility and apologies from all quarters. Conrad later confessed that he could have used another word, instead.

Advertisement