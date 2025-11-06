Rohit Sharma Plays Light-Hearted Prank On Dhawal Kulkarni With Shock Pen; Video Viral On Social Media

Former India captain Rohit Sharma recently pranked some of his close friends with a light-hearted joke. Playfully known as Shana, the Indian cricketer's off-the-field antics are winning hearts as he lets out his true self with funny videos on social media.

After retiring from T20 Internationals and Test cricket, Rohit Sharma has prioritised himself as a family man, as he is spending quality time with his family and close friends.

Rohit Sharma Surprises Dhawal Kulkarni With An Electric Prank Pen

Rohit Sharma shared a prank video on the social media platform Instagram, where he could be seen pranking a couple of his close friends with a shock pen. At the start of the clip, Rohit was offered a pen and was asked, "Ro, can you please autograph?"

In response, Rohit Sharma said, "Not with this pen. I know about this pen. Let me show you now, I will use it on someone very special."

Advertisement

Rohit handed the pen to the Mumbai Indians' assistant physiotherapist, Amit Dubey, while in a cafe. The MI physio was briefly startled after he was zapped by the pen. A laughter riot broke out as everyone chucked after witnessing the prank.

Advertisement

The Indian ODI cricketer then pranked former India cricketer Dhawal Kulkarni in the gym, where he was given the shock pen to sign for an autograph.

Kulkarni was also left surprised the first time, and he clicked it again. The former Indian cricketer was zapped twice and fell prey to Rohit Sharma's prank.

When Will Rohit Sharma Return To Action Next?

Rohit Sharma was recently in action for Team India when they travelled to Australia for an away ODI series. The Indian cricketer put up a memorable performance, where he scored a hundred in the third ODI match at the SCG. Rohit and Virat Kohli delivered a partnership to remember as they competed perhaps for their last time in Australia.

The next time Rohit Sharma is expected to be in action will be at home. Team India will take on South Africa in an all-format series, and the former Indian captain will be in action in the One-Day format for the Men in Blue.