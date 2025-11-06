WPL Retentions: Alyssa Healy, Deepti Sharma Among Top Cricketers Released As WPL Franchises Complete Overhaul; Check Each Franchise's Remaining Purse

The Women's Premier League retentions for the 2026 season have been named by the franchises, and it has been a theatrical arc as the franchises have made some interesting choices with their retention picks.

With the mega auction expected to take place at the end of November, all the WPL sides have strategised and figured out their key players whom they want to keep and let go.

Women's cricket has undoubtedly peaked in India since the establishment of the Women's Premier League (WPL), and Team India's win in the Women's World Cup will help attract a larger audience to the franchise cricket league.

Top Performers Let Go During WPL Retentions For 2026 Season

Indian cricketers like Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Smriti Mandhana have been retained by their respective WPL franchises ahead of the mega auction.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have maxed out the five-player limit. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have retained four cricketers, while the Gujarat Giants have retained two. UP Warriorz has retained only one cricketer, which is a shocker.

Surprisingly, some cricketers who made a difference with their campaign in the Women's World Cup have been let go by their franchises. SA-W captain Laura Wolvaardt, the leading run-scorer in the recently concluded Women's World Cup, has been let go by Gujarat Giants.

The Giants also released Australia's Phoebe Litchfield, who displayed a commanding performance in the W-CWC. Defending champions Mumbai Indians did not retain Meg Lanning. RCB has released Renuka Singh, while Delhi Capitals let go of Radha Yadav.

UP Warriorz triggered a significant overhaul following poor performance in WPL 2025. They let go of some of their top stars like Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Alana King, Kranti Goud and Chenille Henry. Deepti's exclusion is a shocker, as she had played a key role in the Women's CWC 2025.

Australia's Alyssa Healy and Amelia Kerr, the White Ferns' all-rounder, have also been released in the auction pool.

Check Out The Remaining Purse Value For All WPL Sides

Following the significant overhaul, UP Warriorz has got itself a significant purse value, which they intend to use in the auction and forge a championship-winning team. They have a staggering INR 14.5 crore to rebuild the team from scratch.

Delhi Capitals have the least purse value following the retentions, as they have used all their slots. Following the retentions, DC-W now has 5.7 crore in their purse for the mega auction.

