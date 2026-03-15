Rohit Sharma Raves Over Team India's Recent Success Across ICC Competitions: 'Hope This Is Just The Start'

Rohit Sharma reacts as he leaves after bringing the winner's trophy before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad | Image: AP

The Indian cricket team's recent success across ICC competitions has the globe talking about their unprecedented dominance. The team's capacity to stand and deliver on the big stage has immensely stood out as they continue to assert their authority in the competition.

Team India is coming off historic title wins in the past two years. Be it the ICC Men's and Women's U19 World Cup, the Women's ODI World Cup, the Champions Trophy, and the Men's T20 World Cup wins in 2024 and 2026.

Rohit Sharma Celebrates India's Strong Form Across ICC Events

Rohit Sharma expressed his jubilation over the recent success of both India's men's and women's cricket teams. He said that their respective World Cup victories show the strength of their momentum.

The Indian ODI cricketer is hopeful to see the current momentum continue and drive the team towards victories in any upcoming ICC competition.

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"I am very happy and very proud to see what we have been seeing for the last couple of years now. To come out with flying colours and achieve what we have achieved, not just the men's team but also the women's team winning that World Cup in Mumbai, was fantastic to watch.

"Recently, the men's team, what they did was phenomenal. I hope this is just the start. There is no looking back from here because once you get that momentum... we often talk about momentum, and now both the men's and women's teams have that momentum. All I hope is that we carry this momentum forward," Rohit Sharma said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

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India Has Their Next Big Target Locked In

Team India, under Suryakumar Yadav's leadership, is coming off a historic victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The Men in Blue were the defending champions after winning the coveted silverware in 2024 under Rohit Sharma's captaincy.

India went on to make history after defeating New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final. No other team has done it before the Men in Blue, making it a clinical accomplishment.