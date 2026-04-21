Rohit Sharma RECREATES Tilak Varma's Celebration in Front of Him After Mumbai Indians Win IPL 2026 Match vs GT; Pics go VIRAL
GT vs MI, IPL 2026: In what was a night to remember for the Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad, Rohit Sharma-Tilak Varma's bromance after the game stole the show like never-before.
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GT vs MI, IPL 2026: In what was a night to remember for the Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad, Rohit Sharma-Tilak Varma's bromance after the game stole the show like never-before. The two MI stars were spotted happy in each others company as the side won the game by 99 runs to get their campaign back on track.
Tilak Varma was the star of the show as he hit his maiden IPL century. Tilak remained unbeaten on 101* off 45 balls. His innings was laced with seven sixes and eight fours. But all said and done, it was Rohit who became the headline-maker - at least on social space. Rohit was spotted copying Tilak's celebration. And to make things better, Rohit did it right in front of him. Here are the pictures.
Rohit Copies Tilak; Pics go VIRAL
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For the unversed, Rohit did not play the match as he is recovering from an injury. As per insider information, Rohit is fit but the management does not want to rush his return. The win against the Titans has given a lifeline to the five-time champions. The MI side would hope that they can carry the momentum forward. The MI side would now take on Chennai Super Kings in what is labeled as the El Classico of the IPL. The match takes place on April 23 and a mouthwatering clash is expected. Interesting to see if Rohit and Dhoni feature in that game.