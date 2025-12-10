Rohit Sharma Retains Number One Spot, Virat Kohli Closing On Top Position In Latest ICC ODI Rankings

Rohit Sharma has retained his number one position as per the latest ICC ODI ranking, while Virat Kohli has jumped two spots to reclaim the second place in the ranking. Virat was in sensational form in the recently held ODI series against South Africa and was also adjudged the man of the match.

Kohli hasn't been the No. 1 batter since 2021, but the way he is playing, it is just a matter of time before he dethrones Rohit from the top spot. Rohit has accumulated 781 rating points, while Virat is sitting second with 773 points. Rohit amassed 146 runs in 3 ODIs compared to Virat's 302 runs.

