Selection Row Turns Violent As Pondicherry U19 Coach Suffers 20 Stitches Following Assault With Bat: Report

Shocking news emerges from Pondicherry as a U-19 coach was brutally assaulted by three local cricketers. S Venkataraman, the head coach for the Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) Under-19 unit, was allegedly attacked in the association's training facility by three local cricketers.

The three local cricketers were upset about being dropped from the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), which led to the incident. The attack happened around 11:00 AM at the association's training nets.

Pondicherry U19 Head Coach Thrashed By Local Cricketers, FIR Lodged

According to reports, coach S Venkataraman suffered a head injury and required 20 stitches. He also sustained a fractured shoulder.

An FIR has been registered at the Sedarapet Police Station. Sub-Inspector S. Rajesh confirmed the incident in a statement and also revealed the condition of the CAP U19 head coach.

“Venkataraman received 20 stitches on his forehead, but he is stable. The said players are absconding, and we are trying to track them. Further details will be revealed in due course,” S Rajesh said, as quoted by the Indian Express.

The Pondicherry U19 coach, also a former CAP secretary, has named three local cricketers – Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, A Aravinddaraj and S Santhosh Kumaran – in the police complaint.

G Chandran, the Bharathidasan Pondicherry Cricketers’ Forum Secretary, is also named in the complaint for instigating the assault.

Local Cricket Forum Denies Allegations Of Attack On S Venkataraman

The Bharathidasan Pondicherry Cricketers’ Forum has denied all allegations against secretary G Chandran, saying that coach S Venkataraman has a history and has several cases against him. As per the report, the BPSF also claimed that he is known to be rude towards local cricketers and also holds a grudge against Chandran.

The local cricket forum also said that they have raised the issue with the CAP and the BCCI over the past seven years.