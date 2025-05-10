Rohit Sharma Retired From Tests as he Didn't Want to be Dropped? Virender Sehwag's Sensational Theory on Ex-Ind Captain

Rohit Sharma Retirement: In weeks from now, Team India takes on England in their backyard. Just ahead of the big tour, India captain Rohit Sharma called it a day on his Test career. Now, the decision from Rohit has surprised one and all because sometime back, he expressed his desire to lead the side well in England. So, was he forced to retire? Former India cricketer has opined on this development and has reckoned that he knew he may not be named as the captain or even picked as a player and hence he retired.

"It's amazing, because I had also heard those things-like how he was preparing for the England tour, or during the Australia tour when he didn't play the last Test match, he was saying, 'I'm not going anywhere. I'm right here. Don't pretend like I've retired.'" said Sehwag on Cricbuzz.

'Won't announce Rohit Sharma as the Test captain'

"But what might have happened during this time? What happened is probably this: when the selectors made their decision-maybe they thought, 'We won't announce Rohit Sharma as the Test captain,' or perhaps, 'We won't even take him as a player' for the England tour. I'm sure the selectors would have spoken to him, told him what they were thinking, and then offered him some options. That's why, before the team was announced-before anything else was made public-Rohit Sharma announced his retirement. That's a good sign," he added.

Meanwhile, Sehwag is not the only former cricketer who thinks on these lines. A number of ex-cricketers were surprised at Rohit's decision to retire from the longer version of the game.

What May Have Prompted Rohit to Retire

What did not help his cause was the Border-Gavaskar Trophy where he managed to score merely 31 runs in three Tests.