Mumbai: Rohit Sharma has been reappointed as the captain of Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2027 season, marking his return to the leadership role at the five-time champions after a three-year gap.

The franchise confirmed the appointment on Friday, November 27, bringing back its most successful captain as it looks to revive its fortunes after a disappointing run in recent seasons.

Rohit, who previously led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles, was replaced by Hardik Pandya as captain ahead of the 2024 season. Pandya has since moved to Punjab Kings in a player trade, creating a vacancy in Mumbai's leadership group ahead of the upcoming edition.

The decision to bring Rohit back comes after Mumbai Indians endured a difficult IPL 2026 campaign, finishing ninth in the 10-team standings with just four wins from 14 league matches. The franchise has not won an IPL title since 2020 and has been searching for a way to return to its championship-winning form.

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Rohit's return also follows a significant overhaul of the franchise's coaching setup. Former Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard has taken over as head coach, while Robin Uthappa has joined as batting coach. Mitchell McClenaghan has been brought in as bowling coach, with Dhawal Kulkarni joining the support staff as development bowling coach.

Rohit remains one of the most successful captains in IPL history. Under his leadership, Mumbai Indians won five championships in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. His five titles as captain put him level with Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni for the most IPL trophies won by a skipper.

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His previous stint as Mumbai Indians captain lasted over a decade. However, the franchise's decision to hand the captaincy to Hardik Pandya ahead of IPL 2024 had triggered considerable backlash among supporters, with the all-rounder facing boos from sections of the Wankhede Stadium crowd during the initial home matches.

Pandya's three-season tenure also failed to deliver the desired results. Mumbai Indians finished at the bottom of the standings in 2024, returned to the playoffs in 2025 but struggled again in 2026, finishing ninth.

With Rohit returning to the helm, Mumbai Indians will now look to rebuild their campaign and end their six-year wait for another IPL trophy.

The franchise's longer-term leadership plans will also be closely watched, with young batter Tilak Varma viewed as a potential future captain. The upcoming IPL 2027 season could therefore mark an important transition period for the franchise as it combines Rohit's experience with a new-look coaching setup.