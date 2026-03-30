Rohit Sharma Rewrites IPL History, Shatters Virat Kohli's Long Standing Record With Explosive 78 vs KKR

IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma has made a stunning start to IPL 2026, hitting his 48th fifty in the tournament against KKR on Sunday. The Mumbai Indians star laid the platform for a successful run chase, and the five-time IPL champions reached the target with five balls to spare. Riding on his explosive innings, Rohit has shattered another Virat Kohli record in the IPL.

Rohit Sharma Shattered Virat Kohli's IPL Record

The former Mumbai Indians captain didn't have an ideal IPL campaign last term, but he made sure the Mumbai Indians broke their opening match jinx this season. In the proceedings, Rohit has also shattered another record of Virat. The 38-year-old has now surpassed Virat Kohli to amass the most runs against a single team in IPL history.

Rohit now has 1161 runs in his tally from 36 matches against KKR, while Virat currently has 1159 runs against Punjab Kings. Rohit is also 2nd leading run scorer in the tournament's history with 7124 runs in 273 fixtures, averaging at 29.93, including 48 half-centuries and two hundreds.

Most IPL Runs Against A Single Team

1,161 runs - Rohit Sharma vs KKR.

Advertisement

1,159 runs - Virat Kohli vs PBKS.

1,146 runs - Virat Kohli vs CSK.

Advertisement

1,134 runs - David Warner vs PBKS.

1,130 runs - Virat Kohli vs Delhi Capitals.

Mumbai's batting credentials have once again found a strong platform as the likes of Ryan Rickelton and Rohit lit up the Wankhede Stadium in their own style. The surface looked to be a batting paradise, and both the Mumbai openers tormented the KKR bowlers, hitting left, right and centre.