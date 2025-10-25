Rohit Sharma Roars Back To Form, Rolls Back Years With 33rd ODI Hundred Against Australia

Rohit Sharma has roared back to form as he has slammed his 33rd ODI fifty against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground. The 38-year-old is now the highest run scorer in the IND vs AUS ODI series, edging past Matthew Short with ease.



Rohit Sharma Clinched Number Of Records In Sydney

This also happens to be Rohit's 50th ODI century, and he became the 10th player to achieve the feat. The former Indian captain started off on a cautious note, but once he got back the rhythm, there was no looking back. He completed his century in just 105 deliveries.

Ahead of the Australia tour, there were chatters regarding his form in the limited-overs format. But Hitman has sent away all the criticism with his fluent ODI century in the build-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup. He also got past Virender Sehwag to become the highest-scoring opener. He now has 45 international centuries as an opener, the same as Sachin Tendulkar.

Virat Kohli Becomes 2nd Highest ODI Run Scorer

Virat Kohli has also returned to form with his 75th ODI half-century in Sydney. The 36-year-old also edged past Kumar Sangakkara to be the second-highest run scorer in ODI cricket. Kohli was under severe pressure after two consecutive ducks, but he will now be relieved to get back to his rhythm.

Both stalwarts returned after a prolonged spell following India's Champions Trophy triumph in Dubai.