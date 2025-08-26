Gautam Gambhir Behind Rohit Sharma's Shocking Test Retirement? Ex-Test Captain Breaks Silence

Three months after Rohit Sharma announced his shock Test retirement, he has finally broken silence on his mysterious move. Rohit, who is 38, claimed that Test cricket is extremely challenging mentally and it also drains one completely. Speaking at a CEAT event on Monday, Rohit, who has featured in 67 Tests - claimed that lasting five days is not easy.

‘Test cricket demands longevity’

“Test cricket demands longevity,” Rohit said. “You’ve got to last five days. Mentally, it’s very challenging and draining as well.”

“In Mumbai, even club matches go on for two or three days. We are brought up that way. It trains you from a young age to deal with long-form cricket and to respond to tough situations,” he added.

When Rohit called it a day, most reckoned that he may not have been on the same page with coach Gautam Gambhir and that may have led to his decision. But now, it seems that is not the case.

“When I started out, it was all about enjoying the game. You don’t really understand the value of preparation,” he admitted.

“But with time — as you meet senior players and coaches — you begin to realise how essential it is. It’s what instills the discipline that cricket, especially Tests, demands," Rohit concluded.

Will Rohit Last Till 2027 ODI WC?

Like Kohli, it is uncertain about what happens to Rohit's ODI future. While some reports claim that the Australia tour could be his last, others want him to play the 2027 ODI WC.