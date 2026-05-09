Rohit Sharma's HILARIOUS 'Abhi Kya Karu Phir' to Female Fan Ahead of MI-RCB IPL 2026 Match is Epic; Check Viral Video | WATCH

RCB vs MI, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma has the capability of winning hearts with his bat and with his mannerisms as well. A particular female fan got a glimpse of that first-hand when she was looking to get a picture with the former India captain. While the date and the location cannot be verified, a clip has surfaced on social space where you can see a female fan of Rohit claiming that her phone has gotten switched off.

She says this repeatedly and then Rohit finally replies saying ‘abhi kya karu phir’. It comes across hilariously when Rohit says it. There clip is already going viral ahead of Mumbai's clash with Bengaluru in Raipur on Sunday.

WATCH VIDEO

Rohit, who was out of action since April 12, made a comeback in MI's last game against Lucknow and smashed a maverick 44-ball 84. His knock helped MI chase down a daunting target of 229 with eight balls to spare.

Advertisement

Speaking after the match, MI batter Ryan Rickelton praised his opening partner.

"Yeah, you know, one of Mumbai's greatest, one of India's greatest. So really enjoy spending time out there. We're fortunate that the wickets here at the Wankhede has been really good. And we've been able to dovetail quite nicely and put bowlers under pressure at the right times and help each other out along the way," Rickelton said.

Advertisement

Can MI Make Playoffs Cut?