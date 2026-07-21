Rohit Sharma's Historic Lord's Hundred Had an Unique 'Lord' Shardul Thakur Touch

England vs India: Rohit Sharma answered his critics in the best way possible as he smashed his maiden ODI century at the iconic Lord's Cricket ground. Rohit's majestic 138 off 110 balls may not have got India over the line in a mammoth 388-run chase but it surely reinstated the former India captain as one of the finest on limited overs. His whirlwind 110-ball stay featured 17 fours and five sixes. Ahead of the match, there was speculation over his ODI future as some reckoned the third and final ODI at Lord's would be his last.

Lord's Touch For Hitman

You just wouldn't believe that Rohit's hundred had a Shardul Thakur touch to it. It is no secret that Shardul is a dear friend of Rohit. After Rohit's hundred, it was revealed that he had used Shardul's bat.

“I am signed with SS bats and Jatin Sareen (owner) has been very kind to send me some excellent piece of willows. Rohit once requested me to give him a couple of bats since he loved them. We all love him, and he’s given us so many joyful moments in the game of cricket that denying him the bat was out of question. And today I am really happy that he scored his historic hundred at Lord’s cricket ground using one of my bats,” Thakur told The Indian Express.

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While commentating during the game, Shardul Thakur also admitted that it was a bat gifted to Rohit by him. “Yes, that is my bat. (Jokingly) I have given India a start while sitting here inside the comm box,” said Thakur.

For the unversed, Rohit and Shardul attended the same school, Swami Vivekanand International School, and were coached by Dinesh Lad.