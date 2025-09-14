'Rohit Sharma's Retirement is Justified...': Taliban Leader Makes Massive Request to Virat Kohli

There is little doubt that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two of the best cricketers of the generation. That is the reason why many did not like the two stalwarts calling it a day from Test cricket. Months after the announcement made by Rohit and Kohli, a Taliban leader has expressed his views on the subject. Anas Haqqani, a leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the Taliban movement, claimed that the retirement of Rohit is justified. He also gave his two cents on Kohli, where he reckoned the former India captain should come out of retirement and play till he is 50.

‘He was frustrated by the media in India’

"Rohit's retirement from Tests was justified. I don't know the cause behind Kohli's retirement. Very few people across the world are that unique. My wish is that he tries to play till he is 50," Haqqani stated, speaking in an interview with Shubhankar Mishra.

"Maybe he was frustrated by the media in India. He still had time. You can see Joe Root chasing Sachin Tendulkar's tally of Test runs," Haqqani further said.

Will RoKo Play 2027 ODI WC?

There is so much speculation over will they feature in the 2027 ODI WC or not. The two have already retired from Tests and the T20s.