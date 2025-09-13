Rajeev Shukla Breaks Silence On Team India's New Lead Sponsors; Big Announcement Expected During West Indies Tests

Congress MP Rajiv Shukla at Parliament during the Winter Session, in New Delhi | Image: ANI

Rajeev Shukla, the Vice President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has provided a new update on the lead sponsorship for Team India. The BCCI VP hinted that finalisation of the new sponsors would be done in 15-20 days, which falls around the upcoming West Indies tests.

Dream11, which has been Team India's lead sponsor, was forced to exit its deal with the BCCI due to the implementation of the online gaming bill, which adheres to stricter gambling regulations.

With them being out of the equation, Team India plays without a sponsor in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 tournament.

Rajeev Shukla Drops Key Update On Team India's New Lead Sponsor

Following Dream11's exit, the BCCI has released an invitation for expression of interest to become Team India's new lead sponsor.

The board is looking for a reputable entity for the long term as its front jersey sponsor in bilateral series and ICC/ACC competitions.

Rajeev Shukla has spoken about the situation at hand in terms of the sponsors and revealed that the new lead sponsors for the Indian National Cricket Team would be finalised in the upcoming 15-20 days.

The BCCI VP highlighted that they have received several interested bidders ever since releasing the tender.

"The tender process has been released, and there are a lot of bidders. We will tell you after it's finalised. I think it will be finalised in 15-20 days," said Shukla at an event, as quoted by PTI.

Rajeev Shukla's deadline may imply that the Indian Cricket Team will have a lead sponsor ahead of the West Indies Tests at home.

BCCI VP Also Speaks On The Bidders For Team India Sponsorship

Ever since Dream11's exit, multiple entities have emerged as a possibility to become the new lead jersey sponsor. Toyota emerged as one of the leading names to become the next lead sponsor of the Men in Blue.

But BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla highlighted that no concrete name has been announced yet, as there are several bidders in the race.

"No, there is no name yet. There are a lot of bidders. We will tell you after it's finalised," the vice president of BCCI added.