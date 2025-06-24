Rohit Sharma's Wife Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal Hilariously, Call PBKS Spinner 'Cartoon' | WATCH VIDEO

Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal are good friends and that is no secret. Time and again, fans have seen Rohit pulling Chahal's leg and vice-versa. Recently, Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh went onto describe Chahal on Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra's new show ‘Who’s the Boss'. During a segment, Harbhajan asked Ritika to describe Chahal.

After a long thought, Ritika called Chahal a ‘cartoon’. Once she said this, Harbhajan, Rohit and Geeta were in splits. They just could not control their laughter. Rohit was hiding his face while laughing. "Cartoon. Usually he is a cartoon," she laughingly said.

The clip of this moment surfaced on social space and has since gone viral. Here is the clip:

For the unversed, Rohit announced his retirement from Test cricket recently and that sparked a massive outrage as most felt he still had a lot of red-ball cricket left in him. He recently led the side to triumph in the Champions Trophy. Rohit is arguably one of the finest to have led India. He still continues to play the IPL. He plays for the Mumbai Indians franchise which he joined way back in 2011.

Rohit - The ODI Phenomena

With three double tons to his name, Rohit is one of the best ODI players in the world. He also holds the world record for the highest individual score in an ODI. He hit 264* against Sri Lanka at the iconic Eden Gardens. He not only led India to multiple series wins, but also earned the nickname of 'Hitman' for his explosive style of batting.