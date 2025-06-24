Missed Trick? Here's Why Shubman Gill is Likely to Miss Kuldeep Yadav on Day 5 at Leeds

England vs India: In moments from now, Day 5 at Headingley will get underway with both sides having an equal chance of winning the opening game. With so much at stake, who will come out on top after 90 overs (weather permitting) of action on Tuesday? England captain Ben Stokes made it clear that the hosts will go for a win at any cost and hence all four results are possible.

With 350 to get and 10 wickets in hand - who holds the edge. As Rahul pointed out on the end of Day 4 that there is uneven bounce, does that mean India have the edge?

Gill Likely to Miss Kuldeep?

There are cracks that have developed on the Headingley strip, and India does not have a wrist-spinner. The big question is - will Gill miss Kuldeep Yadav? Without a doubt, Kuldeep would be missed, not just because he would have added variety to the attack - but also because English batters traditionally struggle against good, quality spinners. Kuldeep was only second to Jasprit Bumrah in India's previous World Test Championship cycle in terms of average. He took 22 wickets in 10 games.

India needed a genuine wicket-taker apart from Bumrah on Day 5 at Leeds. Only once the day is over, can we figure out whether Kuldeep was missed or not. Unlike Ravindra Jadeja - who is a finger-spinner - Kuldeep would have got purchase at Leeds. History also suggests that Kuldeep performs well against England. In six games against England, he has picked up 21 wickets at an average of 22. 28.

Will Rain Play a Part on Day 5?