Injury Cloud Hits Mumbai Indians! Rohit Sharma Set To Undergo Scans On Suspected Hamstring Strain: Report

IPL 2026: Star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma was forced to retire hurt during the clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 20th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, after experiencing discomfort during the run chase.

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Rohit Sharma Set To Undergo Scans

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Rohit Sharma will undergo scans to determine the severity of his suspected hamstring injury.

The report further stated that Rohit’s availability for Mumbai Indians’ next match against Punjab Kings on April 16 remains uncertain and will only be confirmed once the scan results are revealed.

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Rohit Sharma played a 19-run knock from 13 balls at a strike rate of 146.15. During his time on the crease, the former MI captain slammed two fours and one six. Before the start of the sixth over, the physio came on the field to give Rohit Sharma some medical treatment. But still, the 38-year-old was feeling discomfort, and he had to walk off the field.

However, the exact nature of Rohit's hamstring injury is still not revealed.

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While speaking at the post-match press conference, Mumbai Indians batter Sherfane Rutherford failed to give any proper fitness update on the 38-year-old, saying he doesn't have much information on it.

"I'm not entirely sure yet - perhaps it's a bit of a hamstring issue - but I can't say for certain. I was in the dugout, so I don't have much information on it," Sherfane Rutherford told reporters.