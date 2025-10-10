Rohit Sharma Steps Out On Mumbai Streets With His New Tesla, CEO Elon Musk Reposts Viral Video

Rohit Sharma has added a swanky new car to his budding collection. This time, the former India captain has gone full electric by bringing home a new Tesla Model Y.

Tesla has become one of the most prominent EV developers globally and has set up showrooms in prime metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai. CEO Elon Musk has become one of the most recognisable personalities through his association with the global EV manufacturing and developing brands.

The Indian cricketer's recent Tesla purchase has caught the eye of the CEO, who has reposted the clip on his social media page.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Reposts Video Of Rohit Sharma Driving His New Model Y Car

Team India superstar Rohit Sharma's recent purchase has attracted significant attention all over social media. The Indian cricketer has got himself a new Tesla Model Y. It is a midsize all-electric five-seater SUV that has top-tier safety standards and incredible technological features.

The standard Tesla RWD model starts at INR 59.89 lakh, and the Long Range RWD model starts at INR 67.89 lakh. The vehicle also features full self-driving (FSD), but it will incur an additional cost of INR 6 lakh.

The viral video was shared on 'X', and it caught the Tesla CEO's attention. Elon Musk had reposted the video on his social media profile. The original post captioned, "This is why Tesla doesn’t need to advertise - Rohit Sharma, who has 45M followers on Instagram, just bought a new Tesla Model Y"

Screengrab/X

The number plate of Rohit's Tesla Model Y is special as the number '3015' signifies the birth dates of his two kids, Samaira and Ahaan. Rohit and Ritika's daughter was born on December 30, 2018, and their son was born on November 15, 2024.

What Other Car Does Rohit Sharma Own?

The Tesla Model Y is the latest addition to Rohit Sharma's posh car collection. The former Indian captain has a unique taste as he prefers style and luxury in the vehicles he owns.

Apart from the Model Y, Rohit Sharma added an orange-coloured Lamborghini Urus SE to his collection. The performance-luxury SUV is also a recent purchase that he brought home this year.