Updated 10 October 2025 at 14:25 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes 2nd Indian After Sachin Tendulkar To Reach Landmark Accomplishment During Delhi Test
Yashasvi Jaiswal scores his 7th Test ton at 23, becoming the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to do so. He also matches Graeme Smith’s record for most Test tons by an opener under 24.
- Cricket
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
23-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to turn heads with his incredible performance in the ongoing Delhi Test against the West Indies. The Indian southpaw batter has put up significant runs on the scoreboard and has kept the pressure on the West Indies bowlers.
As one of India's key players, Jaiswal has shown incredible brilliance with the bat in not just Tests, but all formats. While he has been kept in the Indian Test fold, Jaiswal is making every opportunity count across all formats.
Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Ranks Of Sachin Tendulkar After Securing 7th Test Ton
Yashasvi Jaiswal added a seventh Test century to his name during the second Test against the West Indies in Delhi. The 23-year-old continues to toil with the visiting bowlers as the hosts continue forging their partnership in the competition.
The Indian opener picked up a double in the 51st over off Pierre's delivery to score 101 runs in 145 balls. Jaiswal broke out in celebration as the crowd, his teammates and coaching staff gave him a standing ovation.
After scoring seven centuries to his name, Yashasvi Jaiswal has officially become the second Indian cricketer, after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, to score seven tons at the age of 23.
He also joins South African icon Graeme Smith to score the most Test tons by an opener at the age of 23 or younger.
Jaiswal’s consistent brilliance has established him as a key figure in Team India’s red-ball cricket lineup.
Also Read: Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes 7th Test Ton During 2nd Test vs West Indies, India Star Breaks Multiple Records
Team India Gains Significant Momentum In Day One Over West Indies In Delhi Test
As Team India continues to bat in session two of Day 1, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan have picked up a healthy partnership in the game.
The Indian side lost KL Rahul due to a successful stumping attempt, but Sai and Yashasvi have held on well so far.
Sai Sudharsan also picked up a solid half-century in the process as the two 23-year-olds secured a 162-run partnership on day one itself.
Also Read: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Heart Celebration Gets Standing Ovation From Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir After Record-Breaking Century in Delhi | WATCH VIDEO
At the end of session two, Yashavi Jaiswal scored 111* runs, while Sai Sudharsan picked up 77* to help India continue with the momentum. Team India has scored 220 runs at the loss of a wicket at tea break, with just one session of play left on day one of action.
India would look to make the most out of it with the settled partnership between the young dynamos Sai and Yashasvi.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 10 October 2025 at 14:25 IST