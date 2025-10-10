Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes 2nd Indian After Sachin Tendulkar To Reach Landmark Accomplishment During Delhi Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring a century on the first day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi | Image: AP

23-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to turn heads with his incredible performance in the ongoing Delhi Test against the West Indies. The Indian southpaw batter has put up significant runs on the scoreboard and has kept the pressure on the West Indies bowlers.

As one of India's key players, Jaiswal has shown incredible brilliance with the bat in not just Tests, but all formats. While he has been kept in the Indian Test fold, Jaiswal is making every opportunity count across all formats.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Ranks Of Sachin Tendulkar After Securing 7th Test Ton

Yashasvi Jaiswal added a seventh Test century to his name during the second Test against the West Indies in Delhi. The 23-year-old continues to toil with the visiting bowlers as the hosts continue forging their partnership in the competition.

The Indian opener picked up a double in the 51st over off Pierre's delivery to score 101 runs in 145 balls. Jaiswal broke out in celebration as the crowd, his teammates and coaching staff gave him a standing ovation.

After scoring seven centuries to his name, Yashasvi Jaiswal has officially become the second Indian cricketer, after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, to score seven tons at the age of 23.

He also joins South African icon Graeme Smith to score the most Test tons by an opener at the age of 23 or younger.

Jaiswal’s consistent brilliance has established him as a key figure in Team India’s red-ball cricket lineup.

Team India Gains Significant Momentum In Day One Over West Indies In Delhi Test

As Team India continues to bat in session two of Day 1, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan have picked up a healthy partnership in the game.

The Indian side lost KL Rahul due to a successful stumping attempt, but Sai and Yashasvi have held on well so far.

Sai Sudharsan also picked up a solid half-century in the process as the two 23-year-olds secured a 162-run partnership on day one itself.

At the end of session two, Yashavi Jaiswal scored 111* runs, while Sai Sudharsan picked up 77* to help India continue with the momentum. Team India has scored 220 runs at the loss of a wicket at tea break, with just one session of play left on day one of action.