Rohit Sharma Takes Virat Kohli Route, Ex-IND Captain Set To Miss Afghanistan ODI Series: Report

After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma could also be ruled out of the Afghanistan ODI series. As per an ANI report, the former India captain is doubtful for the ODI series scheduled to start from June 13. Rohit last captained India in the Champions Trophy 2025 and capped off with another title. He powered the Men In Blue to their 3rd Champions Trophy title with a solid 76 in the final against New Zealand.

Rohit retired from Test and T20Is and only plays ODI cricket, keeping himself fit for the 2027 ODI World Cup. The tournament could be a last dance for Rohit and Virat Kohli as it stands. In nine IPL matches this year, Rohit has scored 283 runs at an average of 35.37 and a strike rate of 1576.22, including two fifties and a best score of 84.

Following a one-off Test match, India will also be involved in a 3-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

Virat Kohli may also miss the upcoming Afghanistan ODI series, as per reports. The talismanic batter led RCB's IPL title charge but may have injured his hamstring in the final.



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