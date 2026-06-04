Man Struck On Head With Bottle During RCB's Historic IPL Title Celebrations At Bengaluru Pub, Investigation Underway

IPL 2026: RCB and IPL title celebrations are very synonymous these days. RCB's IPL 2025 title celebrations took a turn for the worse as 11 people lost their lives during the trophy parade last year. This season, despite RCB defending their IPL title, all kinds of celebrations were barred by the police and the government.

RCB Title Celebrations Turned Violent In Bengaluru

What began as a jubilant title celebration soon spiralled into violence on May 31 at a Bengaluru pub on MG Road. As per multiple reports, a man was allegedly assaulted and struck on the head with a bottle during RCB's 2nd IPL title celebrations. The victim, identified as Kushwant Shukla, has filed a formal complaint with authorities, and Ashok Nagar police have launched an investigation.

The incident has further raised concerns about public safety and crowd management.

The Chinnaswamy Stadium Witnessed A Chaotic Stampede Last Year

There had been concerns about whether RCB would host their IPL 20265 home games at Chinnaswamy Stadium after a trophy parade cost 11 people their lives. The stampede occurred as thousands of RCB fans gathered outside Chinnaswamy Stadium in celebration of the team’s IPL victory. The venue had been under a lot of scrutiny and had gone through multiple checks and inspections by various stakeholders.

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Karnataka State Cricket Association received the necessary permission from the Karnataka government just days before the tournament, and five home matches were staged without any kind of chaos and disturbance.