Rohit Sharma to Miss ODIs vs Afghanistan Due to Injury? Latest Report Puts BCCI in a Fix

India vs Afghanistan: Will Rohit Sharma play, is he fit, has he joined the team - all kinds of speculations are doing the rounds ahead of the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. The Board of Control of Cricket in India had reportedly asked Rohit and Hardik Pandya to reach Bengaluru's Centre of Excellence ahead of the series to check their fitness and whether they are match-fit. While Hardik would be reaching Bengaluru's CoE and would be there for a week before linking up with the team, there is no clarity on Rohit's status as per TOI.

Rohit's Injury

Rohit had picked up a hamstring injury during the IPL 2026 season for which he was also forced to sit out for a few games. He returned to action in early May, smashing an impressive 84 off 44 balls against the Lucknow Super Giants. Some claims are being made that Rohit will miss the first ODI against Afghanistan on June 13 at the HPCA.

Nabi, Prince Added

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir pacer Aquib Nabi and Prince Yadav have been included in the pool of net bowlers who will help India in their preparations for the one-off Test against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh from June 6.

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The other bowlers include Gurjapneet Singh and spinners Shivang Kumar, Saransh Jain and Zeeshan Ansari.

Prince is part of the three-match ODI squad coming up after the Test series. Nabi emerged as a strong candidate thanks to his sensational campaign for J&K, where he took 60 wickets at 12.56 to lead the charts, win the title, and claim Player of the Tournament.

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