Rohit Sharma to Miss Today's IPL 2026 Match Between MI-SRH Despite Recovering From Hamstring Injury?

MI vs SRH, IPL 2026: There is much speculation over Rohit Sharma will play today's game against Hyderabad or not. Rohit has been out of action for roughly a fortnight now after picking up a hamstring injury. But on the eve of the game against Hyderabad, he has spotted doing rounds and batting intensely in the nets at the Wankhede stadium raising hopes of a comeback. While there is nothing from the MI franchise about Rohit's availability for the game, the feeling is that the management may not risk playing him tonight.

Rohit Unlikely to Play Tonight

There is no doubt about Rohit's ability and he also is a proven customer, and with the franchise in trouble in their campaign - the call of not playing the former captain is certainly debatable. At the moment, MI are languishing at the ninth spot in the points table with merely two wins in seven games. With their campaign in doldrums, one would have expected the management to slot in Rohit.

The MI franchise has struggled in the powerplays and that is another reason why they should have got Rohit in.

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Meanwhile, the MI versus SRH clash is likely to be a high-scoring affair as it is going to be played at the iconic Wankhede stadium where the average first-innings score at the venue is 215 with the average first-innings winning total being 223. Three of the four first-innings totals here have been over 200.

MI Probable XII

Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Krish Bharat, Will Jacks, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar