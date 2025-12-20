Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Confirm Availability For Vijay Hazare Trophy Matches But Will Feature In Two Games, Here's Why

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma chat during the first One Day International match between India and South Africa in Ranchi | Image: AP

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will feature in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy. Both the stalwarts have been named in the Mumbai and Delhi squads, respectively, for the domestic 50-over tournament.

BCCI reportedly mandated that senior stars be involved in domestic tournaments in order to be eligible for selection in the Indian Team. Both Rohit and Virat didn't feature in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, but ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, they badly need to be in shape for white-ball cricket.

Rohit has been picked up in Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy squad, but as perthe Indian Express, he will only feature in the first two matches. MCA secretary Dr Unmesh Khanvilkar told The Indian Express that Sharma had confirmed his availability to play the first two matches. “He informed us that he will be available to play the first two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches and he will be joining the Mumbai team on December 23 in Jaipur. As far as Jaiswal is concerned, he needs some more rest and he has told us that whenever he is fit, he will inform MCA."

But another report cited that the Mumbai management has opted for a younger squad in the first couple of matches, and the likes of Rohit, Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube won't feature.

Delhi have also named a powerful squad, and Rishabh Pant has also been named the captain. They will feature in the first two matches alongside Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini and Harshit Rana. As quoted by the Indian Express, Delhi and District Cricket Association president Rohan Jaitley confirmed that it is not confirmed for which matches the senior players will be available.

“Virat, Rishabh, Ishant and Navdeep have confirmed their availability for the first two matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy and have been included in the squad. However, what happens with senior players is that we don’t know which match they will play. That is why we need back-ups too in the squad. Hence we have picked 21 players.

Harshit has said as he is playing in the T20 series and he will be available for selection when possible."

Mumbai Squad For Vijay Hazare Trophy

Shardul Thakur (C), Rohit Sharma, Ishan Mulchandani, Musheer Khan, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Chimay Sutar, Akash Anand, Hardik Tamore, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Onkar Tarmale, Sylvester Dsouza, Sairaj Patil, Suryansh Shedge.

Delhi Squad For Vijay Hazare Trophy