Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Failed at Perth Due to Rainy Weather? India Coach's Bizarre Claim Ahead of Adelaide ODI

India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to live upto the hype at Perth during their international comeback. While Rohit scored a scratchy eight, Kohli departed without troubling the scorers. What was the reason behind their cheap dismissals? India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has broken silence on it and revealed his assessment. As per Kotak, rain played a huge role in their dismissals. His reason is bizarre as Rohit and Kohli were dismissed even before the rain interrupted the match for the first time.

‘Four or five interruptions and every two overs’

“I do not think so. They played the IPL. The preparation has been very good. I think it was the weather. It would have been the same if Australia had come out to bat first. It is not easy when there are four or five interruptions and every two overs you are going in and coming back out,” Kotak said at the press conference.

“Both of them are very experienced. Before coming to Australia, they had proper preparation. I think it is too early to judge them. They just retired from Test cricket. Coming into the series, we were aware of their fitness levels and the preparation work they had been doing. We had access to their videos from the NCA. With such senior players, you do not need to step in right away if you see they are doing the right things. If you try to get involved too much, that might not be the best approach,” Kotak said.

Can RoKo Bounce Back at Adelaide?