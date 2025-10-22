Adelaide Weather Update, India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Check Forecast

India vs Australia: Eyes would be on the skies ahead of the second ODI between India-Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (October 23). While India would look to bounce back with a win and level the series after their loss at Perth, Australia would ideally want to take an unassailable lead and seal the three-match series. During the first ODI at Perth, rain played a massive role in the outcome of the game. Australia won the toss, and with forecasts of rain, put India into bat first, that proved to be crucial.

Once that happened, India were always behind the eighth ball as they lost their top three inside the powerplay as the game got truncated to a 26-over per side affair.

So, what is the Adelaide Forecast?

As per AccuWeather, things are better in comparison with Perth. The platform forecasts clouds and sunshine with just a 20% chance of precipitation. Going by the predictions, there should be a full, uninterrupted match which is exactly what the fans want. But yes, yesterday - when the Indian players trained at the venue - it rained enough for the umbrellas to be out.

With the main strip being under the covers for plenty of time, there would be enough moisture and that is bound to prompt the captain winning the toss to bowl first.

Will Kuldeep Yadav Get Picked?

There was a lot of talk after the opening game over Kuldeep Yadav as he was not picked.