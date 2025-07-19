Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Fans' Wait Set to Continue as BCCI Puts India-Sri Lanka ODI Series on Hold

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are arguably the biggest stars to have represented India. Now that they have called it a day from T20Is and Tests, the only format they are still going to continue playing is the ODIs. So, fans were hopeful that they will get to see Rohit and Kohli back in action in the month of August when the Indian side will take on Bangladesh. Unfortunately, due to poor diplomatic ties - that series seems to have been delayed.

RoKo's Return Delayed?

Just after the news of the Bangladesh series being postponed came to light, there were rumours that backroom talks with Sri Lanka Cricket is happening and there would be a bilateral series. Now, the latest claims that that series has also been put on hold which means the return of Rohit and Kohli have been delayed. This is not the news fans would have been hoping for.

“We will decide about the series, but it looks unlikely,” a source told Sports Tak.

Since March, the stalwarts have not been seen in action in the blue. The two stalwarts announced their retirement from Tests in the month of May just ahead of the England tour.

When Will we See RoKo in Action Next?