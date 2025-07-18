Vice-Captain Rishabh Pant On Cusp Of Scripting History In Tests As Team India Gears Up For Manchester Clash With England

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India will take on Ben Stokes' England in the fourth match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, from Wednesday, July 23rd.

Currently, Team India trail in the five-match series by 2-1. Shubman Gill-led side will be aiming to level the series in the upcoming match of the series.

The Three Lions started the series with a five-wicket triumph over the visitors. Meanwhile, Team India made a solid comeback in the series after conquering Edgbaston in the second match, beating England by 336 runs. Shubman Gill-led side etched their names in the record books as India clinched their first Test win at Edgbaston in the past 39 years.

However, England took a lead in the series after a 22-run triumph over India in the third match at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

Rishabh Pant Aims To Break Rohit Sharma's Elusive Landmark

As India prepare to take on England in the fourth Test match of the series, Rishabh Pant will be aiming to achieve another career milestone in his Test career.

India vice-captain Rishabh Pant need to score 40 runs in the upcoming Test match, which will help him to overtake Rohit Sharma in the chart and become India's highest run-scorer in the ICC World Test Championship.

Rohit Sharma has played 40 matches in the ICC WTC and 69 innings, scoring 2716 runs at an average of 41.15 and a strike rate of 58.32.

On the other hand, Rishabh Pant played 37 matches in the World Test Championship and 66 innings, scoring 2677 runs at a strike rate of 74.29 and an average of 43.17.

In the ongoing five-match series against England, India vice-captain Rishabh Pant is the second-highest run-scorer with 425 runs in six innings at an average of 70.83 and a strike rate of 78.41.

Rishabh Pant's Numbers In Test Cricket