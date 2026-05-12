Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in; Jasprit Bumrah Rested: Check India's Predicted Squad For ODIs vs Afghanistan

India vs Afghanistan: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would be back in the blues as India take on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series. While spotlight would be on RoKo, it is likely that veteran pacer Jasprit Bumrah gets rested for the series after a grueling season of the IPL. Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer would in all probability be the captain and the vice-captain respectively. The three-match ODI series starting June 14 would be important for both sides as they start preparing for the ODI World Cup that would take place in months from now.

Will Shami, Bhuvneshwar Get Picked?

There is a huge question-mark around these two veterans. Both Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are featuring in the ongoing IPL for their respective franchises. There is no doubt both are doing really well for their franchises and hence there is a very good chance they may get the nod. Bhuvneshwar is currently the Purple cap holder in IPL.

Ishan Kishan is also blikely to get back in the ODI fold thanks to his good run in the T20s.

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Spotlight would be on Rohit and Kohli as crowds are expected to turn up in huge numbers to get a glimpse of them.

Ind's Predicted Squad For ODIs vs Afg

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh/Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna/Mohammed Shami.

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