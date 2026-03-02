Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Mention by Sanju Samson Steals Show After India Beat West Indies to Make T20 WC Semi-Final

T20 WC 2026: Sanju Samson made it a night to remember at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata as he powered India to a big win. His sublime knock powered India to the semi-final of the T20 World Cup. Samson remained unbeaten on 97* off 50 balls as he helped India gun down a mammoth 195. Following the win, an emotional Samson credited veteran Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Samson claimed that he learnt a lot over the years watching the two legends bat.

‘Learning from the greats’

"I have not been playing, but looking from the dugout, learning from the greats like Virat Kohli, from Rohit Sharma, like all the greats. I think it’s very important to observe and learn and see what they were doing. I think that really helped me to, I think with my experience, I have only played maybe 50, 60 games, but I’ve seen around 100 games and I’ve seen how the greatest people have finished the games and how do they change their game according to the game," he said at the post-match presentation.

The innings will give Samson a lot of confidence which will help him going ahead. He has truly rekindled India's hopes of a title defense.

Advertisement

India vs England - Who Are Favourites?

Following the kind of victory the Indian team registered, there is little doubt that the Men in Blue would start slight favourites against England. There is no doubt that England are a formidable unit and can cause an upset. Indian fans would be hoping for another Samson special in the semi-final.