T20 World Cup: India Reach Semifinal After Sanju Samson's Masterclass Secures Five-Wicket Victory Against West Indies

India's Sanju Samson looks to the heavens after India won the T20 World Cup cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata | Image: AP

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team has marched into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal following a sensational victory over the West Indies. Opener Sanju Samson put up the finishing touches with a six and then a boundary, helping India win by five wickets.

Sanju Samson redeemed himself with a clinical knock during the chase. The wicketkeeper-batter made use of every chance he had so far in the T20 World Cup. While he missed out on a well-deserved hundred, Samson made sure that the fans would remember his name.

West Indies Puts Up Competitive 195 While Batting First

After being told to bowl first, the West Indies kicked off the chase decently, with openers Shai Hope and Roston Chase forging a 68-run stand. India struggled to make a breakthrough in the power play overs before eventually gaining success in the ninth over.

Shimron Hetmyer picked up 27 runs before his dismissal, which involved some drama due to the DRS. Sharfane Rutherford lasted for just nine balls, scoring 14 runs.

Rovman Powell and Jason Holder put up a late blitz, with Powell putting up a 19-ball 34 while Holder smacked 37 off 22 deliveries. Rovman and Jason's coordinated effort helped the Caribbean Men secure a competitive target on the scoreboard.

West Indies scored 195 for the loss of four wickets in the first innings at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Clutch Sanju Samson Redeems Himself As India Seals Five-Wicket Win

India kicked things off with an early blow after Abhishek Sharma was brought down for just ten. Number three batter Ishan Kishan was also dismissed for ten runs, triggering panic among fans during the chase.

Sanju Samson brought immense hope with his brilliant knock, bringing up a commendable half-century. The wicketkeeper-batter stood out during the chase with a spectacular 97*, helping India move towards the target.

Suryakumar Yadav was also brought down early after building up some momentum in the game. The Indian skipper scored a 16-ball 18, smashing a six and a four.

Tilak Varma walked in with intent, scoring a 15-ball 27 as the contest became a thrilling affair. Hardik Pandya also played a 17-run cameo and went on to lose his wicket at a pivotal stage.