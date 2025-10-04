Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's ODI Future Under Spotlight After BCCI's Latest Shakeup: 'Do Not See Ro-Ko Playing In The 2027 World Cup'

Rohit Sharma has finally ended as the BCCI announced Shubman Gill as the next ODI captain. Gill, who became India's 37th Test captain, will take charge of the ODI side from the Australia tour, scheduled to start on October 19.

Huge Prediction Made On Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's ODI Future

Both Rohit and Virat Kohli have been selected in the squad and are expected to feature under the new captain Gill in the three matches against Australia. The decision comes at a crucial juncture as Indian will start preparing for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup from this ODI series. A major shakeup arrived just eight months after Rohit guided India to the ICC Champions Trophy title in Dubai.

By the time the ODI extravaganza approaches, Rohit will breach the 40-year mark, and Virat will turn 38. India will only play a handful of ODI matches on the road to the World Cup 2027, and this has raised questions about the future of both Rohit and Virat, especially as they have retired from the rest of the two formats.

Former England cricketer David Gower believes, both stalwarts will not feature in the upcoming showpiece event. In an interaction with Cricket Predicta, he said, “I do not see Virat and Rohit playing in the 2027 World Cup... Pant, yes, despite being injury-prone. The team will rely on young leaders like Gill to shape the future. This is a perfect opportunity for him to step up and guide India to success."

Shreyas Iyer handed A Leadership Role In ODIs

Shreyas Iyer has been rewarded with a vice-captaincy in the ODI squad. The Punjab Kings captain was not selected in the Asia Cup 2025 despite having a strong IPL 2025. He then announced he is taking a six-month break from red-ball cricket in order to take care of his back injury.