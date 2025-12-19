Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Officially Drafted In Vijay Hazare Trophy Line-Ups ; Indian ODI Stars To Make Two Domestic Appearances

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during IND vs SA 1st ODI | Image: Associated Press

Team India ODI superstars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are all set to make their respective domestic comebacks. Following their outing against South Africa, the Indian cricketers are yet to return to action in competitive cricket.

Ahead of the New Zealand ODIs, the superstar Indian cricketers are all set to make their mark on domestic cricket.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been officially named in the VHT line-ups, marking excitement among fans and domestic cricketers as they get to be in action against a famed senior player.

Rohit Sharma Announced In MCA Squad For Vijay Hazare Trophy

The Mumbai Cricket Association has announced its squad for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy. With Shardul Thakur leading the charge for MCA, the line-up also features Rohit Sharma. The Indian ODI opener will be in action in two matches.

However, the MCA side doesn't feature other Indian stars like opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Mumbai Cricket has been placed in the Elite Group C alongside Maharashtra, Punjab, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand. MCA will be in action against Sikkim on December 24 in Jaipur.

Mumbai Squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma (two matches), Shardul Thakur (c), Hardik Tamore (wk), Ishan Mulchandani, Shams Mulani, Musheer Khan, Tanush Kotian, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Tushar Deshpande, Sarfaraz Khan, Onkar Tarmale, Siddesh Lad, Sylvester Dsouza, Chinmay Sutar, Sairaj Patil, Akash Anand (wk), Suryanash Shedge.

Virat Kohli To Also Feature In VHT For Delhi Cricket

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has also announced the return of Virat Kohli in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Just like Rohit, the superstar Indian cricketer will feature in the first two matches, as per ESPNCricinfo.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been named as Delhi's skipper, with Ayush Badoni serving as his deputy. Senior Indian pacers like Navdeep Saini and Ishant Sharma will bolster Delhi's pace attack, while Kohli brings his in-form skills to the batting unit.

