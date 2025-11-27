WATCH | Gautam Gambhir Spotted Coaching Media Manager Before Press Conference After Test Series Whitewash

Ind vs SA: It was embarrassing to see the Indian team get whitewashed at home on Wednesday as they lost the Guwahati Test by 408 runs against South Africa. Following the loss, coach Gautam Gambhir was getting booed by the crowd present at the venue. And while that was happening, Gambhir was spotted coaching the media manager, Anand Subramaniam, moments before heading to the press conference.

The clip of that has surfaced on social space and is now going viral.

It could very well be possible that Gambhir was getting a brief from the media manager or asking him about the questions he may be asked.

Will Gambhir Continue as Team India Coach?

"It is for the BCCI to decide. I have said this before as well, Indian cricket is important, I am not important. I am the same guy who got results in England, won the Champions Trophy, and the Asia Cup. This is a team which is learning," Gambhir said in the press conference after India's 408-run defeat in Guwahati.

At the presser, Gambhir was asked tough questions and he admitted that the team is in it's transition phase and was optimistic about them bouncing back. He also said that players need to take responsibility while in the middle. He was also asked about his future as coach of the side and if he would continue after such humiliation. To that, he said - the call lies with the Board of Control of Cricket in India.

