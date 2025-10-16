Rohit Sharma To Join Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar And MS Dhoni In Special List, Set To Achieve Big Career Milestone In First IND vs AUS ODI

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are all set to play One Day Internationals (ODIs) for India once again. The 'Men in Blue', under the leadership of Shubman Gill, will play three ODIs against Australia 'Down Under'. The star duo last played for India in the Champions Trophy earlier this year, and since then they haven't been seen in the Indian colours.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will return to play for India after over 200 days, and they will grab all the eyeballs once the series starts on October 19, 2025.

Rohit Sharma On The Cusp Of Achieving Elusive Record

Rohit Sharma will go down as one of the greatest white-ball players and skippers of all time. Rohit Sharma led India to a T20 World Cup victory in 2024 and Champions Trophy victory in 2025. Interestingly, India won both these tournaments undefeated under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. There is a lot of talk around Rohit and his international future, but he is all set to attain a new milestone in the upcoming India vs Australia three-match ODI series.

The 'Hitman' will join Indian greats MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rahul Dravid in an elusive list. The first ODI between India and Australia will be Rohit Sharma's 500th game for India across formats. So far, Rohit Sharma has played 499 games for the country on the highest level.

Players With More Than 500 Games For India

Sachin Tendulkar: 664

664 Virat Kohli*: 550

550 MS Dhoni: 535

535 Rahul Dravid: 504

504 Rohit Sharma*: 499

Rohit Sharma Shocks Fans With Transformation

Despite the rumours of his international retirement doing the rounds, Rohit Sharma recently shocked the fans with his massive physical transformation. The former India skipper, while attending the CEAT Awards, looked a lot slimmer, and he looks all ready to take on Australia in the fifty-over format.

Dissecting Rohit Sharma's ODI Career