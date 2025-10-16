'Why You Gave Up Tests?': Virat Kohli Faces Severe Backlash Over His Cryptic 'You Decide To Give Up' Tweet Ahead Of IND vs AUS ODIs

Virat Kohli is all set to wear the iconic blue India jersey once again and represent the country in the ODIs. India touring Australia to play eight white-ball games that includes three ODIs and five T20Is.

Former India captain Virat Kohli is a part of the ODI squad and he will play the series under a new captain, Shubman Gill, in the three-match series. The India vs Australia ODI series starts on October 19, 2025, and the first match will be played in Perth.

Virat Kohli Faces Backlash For Cryptic Tweet

Virat Kohli and his international retirement has been the talk of town lately. Undoubtedly, the former India skipper is supremely fit, and his performance will be watched closely when he takes the field against Australia in the upcoming three-match Test series. After retiring from the T20Is last year, Kohli had announced his decision to part ways with Test cricket during the Indian Premier League this year.

This decision came as shock for many, as the former India captain had always admitted his deep love for the longest format of the game, and he dominated it irrespective of the conditions and the opposition. "It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life. I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude," Kohli had written in his retirement post.

Prior to the start of the India vs Australia ODI series, Virat Kohli posted a tweet that reads, "The only time you truly fail, is when you decide to give up." The former India captain has faced massive backlash and has been called out for giving up his format at 36, a format that he loved and dominated.

Here Are The Reactions

A Look At Virat Kohli's Test Career

Virat Kohli has dominated Test cricket like no one else and has played a total of 123 games. In all the Test matches that he has played for India, Kohli has scored 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85.