West Indies Skipper Roston Chase Tears Into The ICC After AUS vs WI 1st Test, Calls For Big Changes To Improve On-Field Decision Making

Australia's tour of West Indies: Roston Chase's West Indies did not have a great start either to World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 cycle or to their series against Australia. The hosts succumbed to a 159-run loss against the mighty Aussies on their home turf. Much to West Indies' susprise, the Aussies were a depleted side as compared to West Indies. The runner's up of WTC 2025 final were already without the services of Steve Smith or Marnus Labuschagne, but they manage to outsmart the hosts.

The West Indies had started the match on a strong note and had taken a lead of 10 runs, but Australia, riding high on the knocks of Travid Head (61 runs off 95 balls), Beau Webster (63 runs off 120 balls) and Alex Carey (65 runs off 75 balls). Australia are currently 1-0 up in the series. The second Test match of the series begins on July 3, 2025.

Roston Chase Calls The ICC Out

The first Test match between Australia and West Indies has become controversial due to few decisions that were taken by the on-field umpires. West Indies skipper Roston Chase and wicket-keeper batter Shai Hope were given out by the third umpire Adrian Holdstock. Skipper Roston Chase was left fuming after he was given Leg Before Wicket (LBW) despite he edging the ball to his pads. After the heartbreaking loss against the one-time World Test Champions, Roston Chase has called for sanctions against umpires, if they end up taking poor calls that impact the matches.

'This game is a frustrating one for me and for the team. There were so many questionable calls in the game, and none of them went our way. It's clear to see anyone would feel bad or feel hurt about those decisions. But the officials, nothing ever happens to them. They just have a wrong decision or questionable decision, and life just goes on', said Roston Chase after West Indies were outplayed by Australia in the opening Test.

Steve Smith Likely To Return To Australian Side

Aussie stalwart Steve Smith sustained a finger injury while fielding at the slip cordon during the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final that was played between Australia and South Africa. Since then, the ex-Aussie captain has remained in rehab and he is now expected to join the squad on JUne 29, 2025, ahead of the second Test match of the series.