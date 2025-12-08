'Rovman Powell, Jordan Cox Show World-class Skills': David Willey Heaps Praise On Match-winning Batters After Sensational ILT20 Victory

ILT20 defending champions Dubai Capitals rode on a brilliant performance from Rovman Powell, who scored an unbeaten 96 runs in 52 balls, including eight fours and four sixes, as they beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 83 runs in Sunday’s second game. Batting first, the side set a target of 186 runs, before bundling their opponents for 103 runs after Waqar Salamkheil picked up four wickets.

Speaking on the win, all-rounder David Willey shared his delight at the batting performance, especially of Jordan Cox and Powell, “We shuffled the batting order, giving our best batters more balls in the middle, and that paid dividends. Those two (Rovman and Jordan Cox) showed their world-class skill. To post a total like that was brilliant and it allowed us, as a bowling unit, to go about our business knowing they would have to play aggressively.”

“When you don’t have runs on the board, it’s very difficult. Having that cushion meant batters had to come after me, and I could use my swing and variations in the powerplay to good effect. With the ball and in the field, it was an all-round great performance,” added the 35-year-old.

Willey got the wicket of Alex Hales, his England teammate, in the second ball of the innings. Sharing his thoughts on the moment, he said, “Alex Hales is keeping me in a job — I always seem to get him out,” he said with a smile. “But we talk a lot about holding that length and the line of the stumps, and apart from a couple of balls in the previous games, I felt I’d bowled okay.”

Having lost the first two match, Willey reckoned that the win over ADKR was a much-needed boost for the team, “Everyone contributed when they were needed. After not playing particularly well in the first two games and finding ourselves at the bottom of the table, to bounce back and play the way we did today is really pleasing.”

Following this win, the side have now moved to third on the points table. They will once again face Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, on Saturday, December 13.