Will Shubman Gill And Hardik Pandya Feature In 1st IND vs SA T20I? Captain Suryakumar Yadav Provides Major Update

Both Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya have been named in the T20I squad for the South Africa series. The 1st T20I match is scheduled to take place at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Tuesday.

Gill had a neck spasm during the 1st Test match at Eden Gardens and had to be hospitalised for a brief period. He went on to miss out on the ODI series, and KL Rahul led the Men In Blue in his absence. But the 26-year-old has travelled to Cuttack ahead of the 1st match and is expected to feature.

Hardik Pandya too hasn't played for India since the Asia Cup. He suffered a quadriceps injury and recently made his return to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed both Hardik and Gill are in contention to make it to the playing XI on Tuesday. he told reporters, "Both [Gill and Pandya] are looking healthy and fit.

“What you saw in the Asia Cup also, when he [Hardik] was bowling with the new ball, he opened up a lot of options, combinations for us with respect to the playing XI. That's what he brings to the table. His experience, the way he has done well in all big games, all ICC events, ACC events. I think that experience will count a lot and his presence will definitely give a good balance to the side."

